COVID-19 Relief: Channels Media Group Donates 400 Bags Of Rice To Support FCTA

Channels Television  
Updated June 11, 2020
Channels Media Group has donated 400 bags of 25 kilograms of rice to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), as its contribution to support efforts at cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the poor and vulnerable in the nation’s capital.

The Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu while receiving the items on Thursday commended the kind gesture.

She noted that the items will increase the next round of the administration’s palliative distribution.

