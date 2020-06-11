Advertisement

President Buhari To Address The Nation On Friday, June 12

Channels Television  
Updated June 11, 2020


 

To commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7am.

This is according to a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

READ ALSO: Lawan, Gbajabiamila To Meet Buhari Over Spate Of Insecurity

According to the brief communique, television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.



