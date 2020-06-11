VP Osinbajo Submits COVID-19 Job Creation Policy To President Buhari

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday submitted the post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, revealed this in a tweet on his official handle.

“Plan ready sir, as VP hands over the Sustainability Plan to Mr. President this morning at the Aso Villa Chambers,” he tweeted.

“According to the President, with the kind of wide consultations, (including NASS, Govs & co) that went into developing the plan, it is actually a “National Plan.”

The plan has steps and strategies that could lead to the creation of jobs and aid in reducing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s economy.