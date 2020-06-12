23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Defiling 3-Year-Old Girl

Mr Badmus Quadri was on the 11th of June 2020 arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for defiling a 3yr old girl (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested following a complaint by the mother of the victim who reported at Owode Egbado police station that she noticed blood in the private part of her 3-year-old daughter when she came back from the market, and when she interrogated her daughter, the little girl revealed that it was Quadri who took her into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom Police Commissioner Dismisses Constable For Cultism

Upon getting the report, the DPO Owode Egbado division SP Olabisi Elebutte led her detectives to the area where the suspect a 23-year-old man, who is a neighbor to the parents of the victim was promptly arrested.

The victim was quickly taken to the general hospital at Idiroko where it was confirmed that she had been defiled.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the case to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

The CP also reiterated the readiness of the command to deal decisively with anybody who involved himself in act of violence against women in accordance with the law of the land.