APC Primaries: We’ll Not Appeal Outcome Of ‘Unjust’ Screening Exercise – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki says he will not appeal the outcome of the screening exercise which disqualified him from participating in the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming governorship poll in Edo State.

In a communique by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, the governor said he watched the mockery of the democratic process, which “Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is administering and superintending” over in his party the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor stated that it has been an unfortunate, disheartening, and dreadful spectacle.

Governor Obaseki noted that he had initially asserted that going by the open display and enthronement of illegality by one man in the party that comprises several organs and eminent personalities, there is no way that he would get a fair assessment in the run-up to the nomination of candidates to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election.

Obaseki said it is unfortunate that this “open show of shame, illegality, and travesty of justice is the brand of democracy which Comrade Oshiomhole has reduced the APC into”. Adding that the situation is quite saddening because this is a party supposedly reputed for change, equity and social justice.

“We have therefore decided that it would be an effort in futility to appeal whatever the unjust outcome of the evaluation and screening process of the APC will be, especially when Comrade Oshiomhole has declared that he is the Supreme Court and ultimate determiner of the fate and future of our great party.

“We wish Oshiomhole well in his maladministration of the party and trust that the Almighty will help our country to find the path to true liberty, freedom, and justice,” Godwin Obaseki stated.

He called on all party members and his teeming supporters to remain calm and await further directives.