Corruption: FG Recovers Over N800bn, Secured 1,400 Convictions

President Muhammadu Buhari says the anti-corruption fight of his administration has continued to yield more positive results.

He revealed that agencies saddled with the task of fighting corruption, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) have made recoveries in the sum of hundreds of millions of naira.

“Anti-corruption agencies have secured more than 1,400 convictions and also recovered funds in excess of N800 billion.

“These monies are being ploughed into development and infrastructure projects,” the President said on Friday in his Democracy Day speech.

He added, “Government has continued to implement accountability and transparent policies through the Open Government Partnership and the transparency portal on financial transactions.

“Similarly, we have strengthened auditing and accountability mechanisms so as to ensure that rules and regulations are followed strictly.”

According to President Buhari, the public service remains the bedrock for the formulation and implementation of policies, programmes, and projects in the country.

He explained that this was why the service has continued to evolve, especially as new socio-economic challenges emerge for the government to address.

The President promised to continue giving all the necessary support for the ongoing reforms designed to return discipline, integrity, and patriotism as the hallmark of the public service.

In the face of dwindling resources and rising cost of governance, he disclosed that he has authorised that the White Paper on the Rationalisation of Government Parastatals and Agencies be reviewed for implementation.