COVID-19: Cross River Dismisses Bauchi Governor’s Claim, Insists State Is Virus-Free

The Cross River State Government has debunked claims from the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Speaking to Channels Television on Friday, the Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu, insisted that Cross River State is free from the coronavirus disease.

Edu noted that contrary to Governor Mohammed’s claim that 15 of the 69 confirmed cases in Bauchi were returnees from Cross River, it is impossible for the people to travel out of the state following the closure of its borders.

“I will only be wondering what 15 people will pack themselves from Calabar and travel to Bauchi for, a convention or what exactly will they be going to Bauchi for?

“However, we want to say that we understand the pressure on him. Of course, we understand what he is going through. It is not easy to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the whole northeast of Nigeria.

“It is not easy to be able to cope with a population that is probably not following preventive measures that have been laid out just as he (Governor Mohammed) said in his interview.

“We understand the pressure; we understand where he is coming from. We want to say that Cross River at this point will stand by him,” she said.

The Commissioner explained that Governor Ben Ayade’s administration will not want to join issues with anyone, stressing that Cross River is determined to supplying free face masks to Bauchi to curbing the virus.

Edu’s reaction comes two days after the Bauchi Governor cast aspersions on Cross River state’s COVID-19-free status.

Governor Mohammed said 15 COVID-19 cases in Bauchi were people travelling from Calabar.