COVID-19: I’ll Keep Fighting Until No Child Is Hungry In UK – Rashford

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has vowed to ensure that no child in the UK is hungry.

This was after the player helped in raising about £20 million for charity amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Rashford, 22, liaised with FareShare, an organisation that distributes food to about 11,000 charities and community associations.

“Guys, I have AMAZING news!!” he tweeted. “We had a goal that by end of June

@fareshareuk would be able to supply 3 million meals to vulnerable people across the UK.

“TODAY we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all SO much for the support. And whilst I’m celebrating this, there is SO much more to do.”

The England star who is the fifth most valuable player in Europe as at now, said even though he is celebrating the milestone, does not want to stop.

“Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” the forward added. “This is England in 2020 and families need help.”

