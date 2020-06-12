COVID-19: Mosques In Kaduna Resume Jummat Prayers

Mosques in Kaduna have resumed Jumaat prayers as the state government begins the gradual easing measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This move comes 78 days after the state placed an embargo on worship centres as precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.

But Friday congregational prayers were performed by Muslims throughout the state in mosques with adequate courtyard or open areas, which have been singled out with the cooperation of the local worshippers.

The cleaning of the mosques on Friday morning is an indication that the praying grounds are coming back to life after about 13 weeks.

Channels Television observed that some security officials were putting all the necessary measures in place to avert any spread of the virus during prayers.

Other Muslim faithful expressed their happiness for observing the prayers after about 13 weeks of not praying in the mosques.

It will be recalled that Governor Nasiru El-Rufai relaxed the lockdown in the state on Tuesday.