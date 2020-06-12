Ganduje Reopens Viewing Centres, Donates 40, 000 Masks In Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the reopening of viewing centres in the state.

While receiving the leadership of Soccer Viewing Centres Association on Friday, Ganduje asked them to observe all protocol put forward by health workers.

As part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the governor also donated 40, 000 face masks to the association.

“It is in line with our decision to see that our economy bounces back through reinvigorating commercial and other business activities in the state that I have directed all viewing centres to be re-opened from today,” he said.

The governor also warned that as youth gather in their viewing centres, they must use the platform to create awareness on ways to help tame the pandemic.

On his part, the Chairman of the association, Sharu Rabi’u Ahlan commended the efforts made by the state government in curtailing the spread of the virus.

“On behalf of all our members, we are appreciative of your unrelenting effort to human development, especially youth, in the state.”

“We are grateful for the face masks His Excellency gave us. And we promise to abide by all the protocols, Sir.

“Our members are always supportive of your policies. And we are in a good working relationship with the state Ministry of Information and the state Censorship Board,” he said.