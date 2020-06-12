June 12: Balarabe Musa Asks FG To Prosecute Masterminds Of Election Annulment

The former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has asked the Federal Government to prosecute the masterminds of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 elections.

Speaking on Friday at his residence to mark the Democracy Day celebration, the ex-governor called on President Muhammadu Buhari to identify those involved in the act and arraign them in court for treason.

Musa urged the President to go beyond declaring June 12 as Democracy Day by making political moves to unearth the reasons behind the cancellation of the elections considered as the fairest in Nigeria’s history.

“When we started commending Buhari for doing what we didn’t expect with regards to June 12, I said for him to complete his task and convince us qualitatively, he should use his position as the President of Nigeria and Chief Executive of the country to investigate the circumstances that led to the annulment, those responsible and punish them effectively so that it cannot happen again,” he said.

The ex-governor regretted that former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida who annulled the election, thus denying the late business mogul and philanthropist, Chief Moshood Abiola the opportunity of becoming Nigeria’s president.

Going forward, Musa called for the restructuring of the nation, arguing that the Federal Government is too powerful.

He, therefore, wants devolution of powers in a way as to carry every geopolitical zone of the country to the betterment of all Nigerians.