Lagos Discharges 90 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos state government has discharged 90 more former COVID-19 patients from its isolation centres after they tested negative twice for the virus.

Those discharged included 30 females and 60 males.

The patients; 28 from Onikan, 9 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 10 from Agidingbi, 5 from Gbagada, 2 from First Cardiology, 10 from Lekki, and 26 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged on Friday, June 12.

According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who disclosed the development, this brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Lagos isolation facilities to 1137.

He further stated that as front line health workers record successes in the battle against COVID19, it is imperative that citizens adhere strictly to public advisories and directives as this is the only way the state can break the chain of transmission of the infection.