PHOTOS: NCAC Holds Memorial For George Floyd

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on Wednesday held a Memorial service in honour of George Floyd who was killed recently by an American Police in the United States.

Addressing the media in Abuja, NACA Director-General, Segun Runsewe said: “As Africans, our culture has great respect for the sanity of the human life.”

Runsewe who condemned Floyd’s death said “Nigeria believes in the American vision that all men are created equal and are endowed by God with certain inalienable rights among which are right to life hence the need for justice for late George Floyd.”

While joining other Nigerians to ask for justice for the late African-American, the NCAC boss called for the spirit of love among countries of the world to further strengthen global peace and development.

He also commiserated with George’s family and Nigeria over the ugly incident, extending his condolences to Nigerians killed by Boko Haram, kidnappers, rapists and other violent crimes in the country.

In attendance was also the Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa who advised Africans to develop a keen interest in developing their continent instead of running abroad.

