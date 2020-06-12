What Nigerian Leaders Should Learn From MKO – Jamiu Abiola

One of the children of late MKO Abiola, Jamiu, has advised leaders in the country to take a cue from his father and move the nation forward.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Friday, Jamiu urged the leaders to be selfless in their service to the nation.

“I think it is a clarion call to everyone to always look beyond what he (Abiola) did to what we can do today,” he said on the occasion of the Democracy Day.

The writer and author added, “If we learn from him and we do what he used to do, in terms of thinking less of himself and more of others, then what he has done will now become progressively continuous; it will not just stop with his death.”

According to Jamiu, the central message for Nigeria is to look beyond Abiola’s struggle for good governance and implement some of the things he advocated in the past.

He insisted that Nigerians cannot continue to say “he (Abiola) did this, he did that without implementing some of these things and becoming more selfless.”

In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari changed the date to mark Democracy Day in Nigeria from May 29 to June 12.

The date for the occasion which commemorates the return to civilian rule was changed in honour of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election.