Aisha Buhari Demands Release Of Staff In Police Custody

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called for the release of her assigned staff who are still in police custody.

She made the call via her Twitter handle on Friday, although she did not state why her aides were detained.

Mrs Buhari told the Inspector General of Police to ensure the release of the detained persons, stressing that they could be exposed to COVID-19 while in custody.

According to her, it is no longer a doubt that COVID-19 is real and still very much around in the country.

The first lady asked relevant authorities to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

She also urged them to ensure that one was found violating the law and the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Mrs Buhari called on the police to ensure that the erring persons should be brought to justice accordingly without fear or prejudice.

Read the tweets by the President’s wife below:

That Covid-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt. Consequently, I call on all relevant Government Agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr. President and ensure no one is found violating this law and the NCDC guidelines — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) June 12, 2020