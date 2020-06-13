Army Repels Terror Attack In Monguno

The Army says it has repelled attacks by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Monguno town in Borno state, northeast Nigeria.

Security forces reportedly engaged the fighters in a gun battle as the insurgents invaded the town in large numbers on Saturday, shooting sporadically.

Thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in the town were said to have fled for safety.

Our correspondent in the state gathered that two other local government areas, Nganzai and Gubio, also came under attack at the same time, although no casualty figures have been reported.

The attack comes amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Borno. On Friday, the state recorded 42 new cases of the disease, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Borno has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country’s northeast region with a total of 423 cases and 26 deaths.