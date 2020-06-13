COVID-19: Ebonyi Govt To Renovate 13 General Hospitals

The Ebonyi State government has announced plans to renovate the 13 general hospitals across the state.

The state governor, Dave Umahi, disclosed this on Friday while giving an update on the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ebonyi.

He gave the brief at the State Security Meeting held at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Governor Umahi noted that following the deployment of the second COVID-19 testing machine, the state has increased its daily testing capacity for COVID-19 to 100.

He stressed the need for the residents to take responsibility, warning that the government was serious with its ‘no face mask no public movement’ policy to prevent the further spread of the disease.

According to the state government, Ebonyi has recorded 162 cases of coronavirus, out of which 72 patients have been discharged and 90 others still receiving treatment.

The state has yet to record any coronavirus death.