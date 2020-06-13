COVID-19: EU, British Council Donate PPE To Traditional Rulers In Adamawa

Some traditional rulers in Adamawa state have received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other items to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The items were donated by the European Union, in collaboration with the British Council, under the Managing Conflict in North-East Nigeria (MCN) program.

MCN, a program funded by the EU, tries to enhance the capability of state and community level conflict management to prevent the escalation of conflict into violence.

“We have seen the increasing number of people that troop to our traditional leaders for mediation activities,” said Team Leader, MCN, Abdulkadir Bello.

So it was only natural to think of traditional leaders after MCN decided to support the state’s COVID-19 fight, Bello added.

The Lamido of Adamawa, Aliyu Mustapha, who received the items, appreciated the gesture, describing it as “humanitarian” and “commendable.