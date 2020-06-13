Advertisement

Farmers Union Kick Against Proposed Cut In Agriculture Allocation

Channels Television  
Updated June 13, 2020
Economic Recession: Bank of Agriculture Disburses N21.5billion to 107,200
File Photo: A woman tends to farmland.

 

A group of farmers under the aegis of Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation of Nigeria (SWOFON) have described the proposed downward review of budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Agriculture as a wrong economic decision in the face of the economic threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a virtual news conference in Abuja on Saturday, the National President of the association, Mary Afan, said rather than cut allocations to the agriculture sector, the executive and legislative arms of government should prioritise pumping more money into critical sectors like agriculture in order to avert a looming food crisis.

The federal government has proposed an amendment to the 2020 budget, which will result in a cut in the allocations to several ministries, including that of agriculture.

The amendment, which has been passed by the national assembly, proposes to reduce the Ministry of Agriculture’s allocation by 36 percent.

“We know that there is a shortage of revenues occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant drop in the global price of crude oil,” Afan said.

“We also know that increased public investments in critical sectors, such as Agriculture, are required to lift the binding constraints on poor and more importantly, on women farmers’ productivity and would better position the economy on its path to a resurgence from the imminent recession.

“We are saying, therefore, that reducing the Agriculture budget by any margin at all is the wrong option. Rather, the Government should undertake a reprioritization of sectors in a way that involves reprogramming of funds to critical sectors such as agriculture.”



More on Local

COVID-19: EU, British Council Donate PPE To Traditional Rulers In Adamawa

COVID-19: Edo Govt To Reopen State After June 28

Yobe Governor Swears In Acting Chief Judge

COVID-19: Ebonyi Govt To Renovate 13 General Hospitals

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV