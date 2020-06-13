Advertisement

269 Stranded Nigerians Arrive From India

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated June 13, 2020
This picture shows some of the stranded Nigerians who returned to the country recently. PHOTO: Twitter:@nidcom_gov

 

 

The Federal Government has continued to evacuate Nigerians trapped in countries around the world as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This comes as a new set of 269 stranded Nigerians arrived in the country from India in the early hours of Saturday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) announced the arrival of the returnees on its Twitter handle.

According to the agency, 103 of the evacuees arrived in Lagos and 166 others landed in Abuja at about 2am, after a few hours of delay.

Following their arrival, the returnees were subjected to compulsory 14 days self-isolation, in line with the protocol by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The NIDCOM stated that all the evacuees tested negative before boarding the plane and would be re-tested within 72 hours at a designated testing centre of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

They were brought back to Nigeria from India aboard an Air Peace plane which first landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja before proceeding to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

In another tweet, the NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, welcomed the returnees back to the country.

The management of Air Peace has also confirmed the airlifting of the evacuees in a statement.



More on Headlines

Army Repels Terror Attack In Monguno

Oyo Discharges Record 95 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

FG Approves N13bn For Pest Control In 12 States

Village Head Reported Killed By Gunmen In Katsina

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV