Village Head Reported Killed By Gunmen In Katsina

Gunmen have reportedly killed the Village Head of Mazoji in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The late village head, identified as Dikko Usman, was said to have been killed in the late hours of Friday at his residence in Mazoji.

Although the police have yet to speak about the incident, a brother to late Usman confirmed his death to Channels Television on Saturday.

He blamed authorities for releasing bandits a short time after being arrested, saying this led to the resurgence of banditry in the state.

“It was last week that some bandits were apprehended and were given shelter in the deceased house,” said the village head’s brother who pleaded anonymity.

He added, “Vigilante members arrested the hoodlums and presented them to the police and finally, they have been freed as I am talking to you. I even doubt if they are not the ones responsible for his death.”

Since the beginning of June, villages in Katsina have come under renewed bandit attacks, especially in the frontline LGAs of the state.

The bandits have been terrorising innocent residents, raping their women, and taking away their livestock among other belongings.

As of the time of this report, the State Police Command has yet to confirm the incident or react to the allegations as the Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, did not pick the calls put across to him.