Yobe Governor Swears In Acting Chief Judge

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has sworn in Justice Gumna Kaigama as the acting Chief Judge of the state.

The inauguration ceremony held on Friday at the Government House in Damaturu, the state capital.

In his remarks, Governor Buni asked the acting chief judge to reform the state judiciary and take up the impending rape cases that have become so rampant across the country.

Justice Kaigama, on his part, thanked the governor for the appointment and promised to do just as he has said.

He revealed that measures have been put in place to fast-track criminal justice and also come up with new civil proceedings.

The governor appointed the acting chief judge in line with the recommendations of the Yobe State Judicial Service Commission based on seniority and merit.

Justice Kigama’s appointment followed the death of the former Chief Judge of Yobe, Justice Musa Nabaruma, who died in May after a brief illness.

The acting chief judge holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

He was later called to bar in 1988 and he recently served as the Chairman of the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal from December 2019 to May 2020.