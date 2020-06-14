48 COVID-19 Patients Recover, Reunite With Families In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has released 48 COVID-19 patients after recovering from the virus in the state.

This was announced by the State Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the patients consist of 31 males and 17 females.

Of this figure, 10 are foreign nationals including two Indians, four Americans, two Polish, one Brazilian and one Dutch.

According to the governor, they were discharged from the isolation facilities to reunite with society.