Fire Engulfs Several Shops, Houses In Akure

Several shops and houses have been razed by fire in Oba Nla area of Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Eyewitnesses say the inferno which started at about 9pm is said to have been caused by an explosion in a mini gas station around the area.

Meanwhile, firefighters are yet to arrive at the scene of the incident but residents are battling to put out the fire.

Most of the shop owners were not around due to the COVID-19 lockdown.