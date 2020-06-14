Edo APC Primaries: Obaseki Disqualified Over ‘Leaked’ Results, Aide Alleges

Honourable Osaigbovo Iyoha, the Political Adviser to Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has shed more light on the circumstance that led to the disqualification of his principal from the forthcoming primary election of the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Iyoha alleged that the party’s screening committee disqualified Governor Obaseki because the party’s plan to rig the primaries had been uncovered.

“They have results that were already prepared for this direct primary and somehow the results got leaked.

“They couldn’t get to that direct primaries because they know that the results have been leaked from their own stables.

“So they just looked for the easiest way out. What could they have done? It is to go judge his certificate and say that the man was not qualified,” Iyoha said.

Iyoha regretted that despite the University of Ibadan attesting to the fact that Obaseki is an alumnus of the citadel, the highest decision body of the APC still disqualified the governor.

He noted that the Obaseki camp is fully prepared for the September 19 governorship election in the state.

The governor’s special adviser’s claim comes two days after the ruling party prevented Obaseki from participating in its primaries ahead of the governorship poll in the state.

Governor Obaseki was declared unfit to contest in the exercise for allegedly presenting faulty certificates, and abusing his powers as Governor of Edo State.

There are also recommendations that the governor be sacked and ousted from the party over what some members of the APC have termed anti-party operations.