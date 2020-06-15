21-Year-Old Student Killed In Oyo

The police in Oyo State have confirmed another killing of a 21-year-old student in Ibadan, the state capital.

The victim, Grace Oshiagwu, was until her death a student of Ibarapa Polytechnic, Shaki area of the state.

Speaking to Channels Television via the telephone on Sunday, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the student was allegedly killed by unknown assailants around 3 pm this afternoon with machete cuts on the head.

According to him, police personnel rushed to the scene after a distress call and took her to Adeoyo hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest 799 Rape Suspects In Five Months

Meanwhile, the Command says an investigation has commenced into the matter with the Police Tactical teams on the trail of the assailant(s).

The police spokesman also asked members of the community to avail the authorities with credible information to unravel the misery behind these dastard killings and put an end to it.