45-Year-Old Man Declared Wanted By Police In Katsina

The Katsina police command has declared a certain ‘Adamu Aliero Yankuzo’ of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, wanted.

Aliero, a 45-year-old man is said to be a notorious leader of groups of bandits terrorizing Katsina and Zamfara states in the North West.

The command placed a bounty of five million naira on his head, declaring him wanted (dead or alive).

At a press briefing on Monday which held at the command headquarters in Katsina, the Police Commissioner, CP Sanusi Buba urged any person or group of persons that have useful information that may lead to his arrest to report to the nearest police station or call this number: 08033666059 or 08035448128 or 08076666207.

The CP also announced the arrest of over fifty (50) suspected bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, and cattle rustlers arrested and paraded at the command.

He urged residents to be vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.