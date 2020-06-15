Eagles Star Simon Moses Signs Four-Year Deal With French Side Nantes

Super Eagles star, Simon Moses, has signed a new four-year permanent deal with French side, Nantes, valued at €6.5 million.

The Nigerian, who had been on a season-long loan to the French side from Levantes since last summer, will now stay with the Yellow and Green until the 1st of July, 2024.

“FC Nantes has exercised the option to purchase from the Spanish Levante Unión Deportiva (La Liga) club for the definitive transfer of Moses Simon (24) to FC Nantes,” the club said in a statement.

“Loaned this season to the Yellow and Green, the Nigerian international will be linked to the Erdre Banks Club until 2024, from July 1, 2020.”

The club described the player as instrumental to the team’s outing this season where he bagged nine goals and eight assists in all competitions.

“Moses Simon quickly adapted to French football, causing a lot of damage in the opposing defenses!” the club said, adding that his pacy nature “quickly proved to be to his advantage in the left lane of the yellow and green attack but also as a center-forward.”

‘Better Things’ Ahead

The player equally took to his official Twitter handle to thank Levante for his time at the club, saying “you guys will always be in my heart.”

“I want to use this opportunity to formally say goodbye to everybody at

Levante,” he tweeted. “The fans, technical crew, management and my teammates for the love and acceptance you guys will always be in my heart.”

He added: “To my new family, Nantes, cheers to more better things to come by the grace of God.”

Canary Of The Season

In May, he was named the Player of the Season for the Canary for the 2019/2020 campaign.

According to the club, the Nigerian scored the highest number of votes from the side’s fans.

Simon got 40 per cent of the votes cast by the 3,500 voters, according to the French team.

“Moses Simon left a lasting impression at the club,” the team said. “He has been voted Canary of the 2019-2020 season.”