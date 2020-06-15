I Have Not Gotten A Fresh Offer From Arsenal, Says Aubameyang

Arsenal forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has said the club has not offered him a fresh contract and he is waiting for them to do so.

Aubumeyang, 30, has a contract with the Premier League side until June 2021 with several clubs including Barcelona and Inter Milan lurking around to snap the Gabonese away from the Emirates Stadium.

According to the former Borussia Dortmund star, he spoke to the club a few months ago but nothing yet has come out of it.

“I haven’t had an offer recently, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet,” he told French football programme Telefoot.

He said signing a new deal with the Gunners will be “a turning point in my career” but admitted that the club’s management will decide if he is going to have an extension.

The striker admitted that penning a new deal with the North London side will be “a very difficult decision to make.”

Since joining Arsenal from Dortmund in 2018, Aubameyang has netted 61 goals in 97 games.

The Gunners, ninth on the domestic league table, will be away to second-placed Manchester City as the league resumes on Wednesday.