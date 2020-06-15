Police Recover Bodies Of Two Students In Imo

The police in Imo State have recovered the bodies of two students at a Vic-Mic lodge in Nekede area of the state.

The deceased until their death were students of the Federal Polytechnic in Nekede.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, identified the dead as Cynthia Obieshi and Samuel Osuji.

Ikeokwu explained that the students were believed to have taken substance suspected to be drugs.

He noted that the Divisional Police Headquarters, Nekede/Ihiagwa acting on intelligent report moved to Room 19, Vic-Mic Lodge broke into the room and found two lifeless bodies.

According to the police spokesman, Cynthia was said to have visited her boyfriend Samuel who is the original owner of the room.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Commissioner of Police to unravel the real cause of the death, stressing that preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased might have taken substance suspected to be drugs.