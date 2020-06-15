Senate President mourns Senator Osinowo

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says he has received with shock and sadness the news on Monday of the death of Senator Adebayo Osinowo.

Lawan condoled with Senator Osinowo’s family, friends, political associates and also the government and people of Lagos State over the loss.

Senator Osinowo who until his death represented Lagos East Senatorial first made his mark at the Lagos Civil Service and also at the Lagos State House Assembly where he served four terms before his election to the Senate.

Lawan said Osinowo served his country creditably as a Distinguished Senator at the Ninth Senate which marked its first anniversary only last week. Osinowo was the Chairman of the Committee on industries.

The Senate President said the pains of Senator Osinowo’s untimely departure will be felt by his Distinguished colleagues and the National Assembly in general.

Lawan prayed for sweet repose of his gentle soul and for God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.