Victims Of Ondo Fire Count Losses, Seek Govt’s Support

Victims of Oba Nla area of Akure, the Ondo state capital have been counting their losses following the fire outbreak that occurred on Sunday night.

Channels Television gathered that the inferno started at 9 O’clock where electrical materials are being sold.

About 20 shops were razed in the tragic incident with some shops into wholesale of electrical materials, textiles, provision store, clothing as well as a canteen.

Similarly, properties worth millions of naira have been lost to the inferno.

Speaking to Channels Television, sympathisers said it would have been worse if not for the youths in the area that rallied round to put out the fire.

The owners of the property and some shop owners affected expressed sadness that the inferno would have been curtailed if the fire service were up to the task.

While lamenting the losses, they called on the state government to support them in order to recover from the incident.

Meanwhile, the real cause of the inferno is yet to be known as there was no evidence that it was caused by gas explosion as earlier speculated.