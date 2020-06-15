Woman Delivered Of Twins Dies Of COVID-19 In Imo

Imo State has recorded another death resulting from COVID-19 complications.

Although the woman’s details are unknown, the deceased was said to have been receiving treatment in the isolation centre after testing positive for the coronavirus disease a few days ago.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the Chairman of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, Professor Maurice Iwu, said the woman was delivered of a set of twins but after delivery, she couldn’t survive it.

According to Professor Iwu, the babies were however fortunate as to have tested negative for the virus.

While warning the people to disregard rumours that COVID-19 is not real, he asked indigenes of the state to continue to comply with precautionary measures put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the virus.

Iwu also noted that COVID-19 cases keep increasing by the day due to an increase in sample testing in the state.