Acts Of Terrorism, Violence In Northern Nigeria Are Intolerable – EU

The European Union has condemned the latest attacks on communities and villages in the northern part of the country.

In a joint statement on Tuesday by the High Representative/ Vice-President, Josep Borrell, and Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, it noted that the situation has worsened recently.

According to the statement, attacks, abductions, and killings of civilians by armed groups in northern Nigeria have led to the death of over 160 people, including 130 civilians since 28 May.

“Such heinous acts of terrorism and violence are intolerable.

“These attacks pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s security and to that of the wider region, including in the increasingly restive North-west of the country,” the statement said.

It added, “The ongoing conflict, growing food insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic significantly increase humanitarian needs in north-east Nigeria.”

The EU stressed that international humanitarian law must be safeguarded and respected by all parties to the conflict in Nigeria and elsewhere.

It warned that civilian and humanitarian personnel should not be targets of kidnappers, bandits, and terrorists among other criminals.

The EU also urged the Nigerian government, the states, and all parties involved to facilitate the unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for the victims of such attacks.

“The EU stands by Nigeria and its people in this period of increased violence and instability,” the statement said.

The reaction from the EU followed the series of attacks that have claimed several lives in Borno and Katsina, and some other states in the North.

These have sparked outrage in the country, along with heated debates over the effort of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in tackling the nation’s security challenges.

In his reaction, President Buhari blamed the killings in Borno and Katsina on the restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the states.