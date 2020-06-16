Banditry: Katsina Youths Stage Protest Against Killings

Residents of Katsina, especially youths have taken to the major streets in the state capital to protest against the renewed bandit attacks resulting in the loss of innocent lives and properties in the state.

The peaceful protest tagged ‘Stop the bloodshed’ drew members from a coalition of Northern groups in conjunction with six relevant groups, including some civil society associations in the state.

This comes barely a week after bandits numbering over 200, armed with sophisticated weapons reportedly killed over 50 villagers across eight communities in Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

In a visit to Kangiwa Square on Tuesday, the venue of the protest, Channels Television observed that all the major streets linking to the area were barricaded by the police and other security operatives with political thugs attempting to hijack the protest.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, described the move as peaceful but said that most of the protesters are turning the truth upside down looking at the way and manner they are exaggerating the situation.

READ ALSO: We Will Defend Our Youths Against Rape, Domestic Violence – Minister

The police boss also reiterated the commitment of the State Command to effectively fight the menace of banditry in the state.

Similarly, the Protest Coordinator, Jamilu Charanchi told reporters that before undergoing the protest, so many undertakings have been made with relevant authorities to ensure hitch-free deliberations.

Charanchi noted that the protest was necessary following renewed bandit attacks across the nine frontline LGAs of the state.

He, therefore, called on both the Federal and state government to tackle the situation to prevent further loss of lives.