Nigeria Fully Capable Of Dealing With Banditry, Terrorism – Presidency

The presidency has assured Nigerians that the nation’s armed forces are fully capable of dealing with the challenges of banditry and terrorism.

They, therefore, urged Nigerians to exercise more patience as the military takes appropriate steps to block gaps being exploited to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu on Tuesday.

According to the statement, President Muhammadu Buhari, who has approved a joint military and police operation specifically targeted at combing Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states to rid the areas of bandits, assures that surveillance will be improved, with more night vision aircraft already deployed under “Operation Accord’’.

The operation is said to have been launched three weeks ago.

“Nigeria’s military has displayed its capabilities in the past and will show it again by dealing with the current challenges,” the President was quoted to have said.

He also sympathized with residents of Katsina State who may have been bereaved, injured or lost properties.

Meanwhile, the president warned that taking to the streets for protest could distract the military operations. He, therefore, urged “Katsina indigenes not to give up on the military who over the years have a strong track record of quelling crises once given enough time.

“The major forests in North-Western Nigeria have been identified as home to the bandits in the region. The operation will clear all these forests,’’ he said.