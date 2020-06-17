Banditry: Northern Youths Warn Against Politicization Of Killings

Some northern youths under the umbrella of Coalition of Northern Organizations(CNO), have warned elders and other pressure groups from the region against politicizing the killings and raiding of communities in the north by Boko Haram and bandits.

The group notes that doing so will consequently worsen such security challenges in the region.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, Spokesman of the group, Adamu Matazu said rather than engaging in the blame game, Nigerians should applaud the sacrifices being made by the security agencies in protecting both the internal and external territorial integrity of the country.

Matazu also accused the organizers (Coalition Against Killings in Northern Nigeria) of the protest in Katsina of having “foreign backings” to destabilize the country.

Although the group admits that there has been an upsurge in killings in the northwest and northeast in recent times, they, however, expressed optimism that despite the temporary setbacks, the security forces will soon overcome challenges.