COVID-19: NDDC Reopens Head Office After 2-Week Lockdown

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has announced that it is set to re-open its head office on Thursday after a two-week lockdown was imposed to allow for the fumigation of the premises.

The lockdown was in obedience to public health directives from the Rivers State Ministry of Health, following cases of COVID 19 infections.

A statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Obi Odili, however, disclosed that only staff from Grade 14 and above and those on essential duties are directed to resume.

“Staff on other grade levels are to remain at home pending directives from the Federal Government,” the statement added.

It also noted that the Commission will not be open to visitors at this time.

Meanwhile, the commission also noted that the Acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, and the Acting Executive Director Projects, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, will operate from the new headquarters building at the Eastern bye-pass, Pot Harcourt.