Nigeria Records Its Highest Number Of COVID-19 Deaths For A Single Day

Nigeria has recorded its highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in a single, with 31 patients said to have succumbed to the virus yesterday.

This comes as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 490 new infections across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, bringing the total to 17,148 cases with 5,623 patients discharged and 455 dead.

Of the new cases, Lagos has 142, FCT 60, Bayelsa 54, Rivers 39, Delta 37, Oyo 30, Kaduna 26, Imo 23, Enugu 19, Kwara 17, Gombe 11, Ondo 10, Bauchi 8, Ogun 7, Borno 6 and Benue 1.

A breakdown by regions indicates that Lagos in the South-West now has 7,461 cases, followed by the FCT in the North-Central with 1,324 cases and Kano in the North West with 1,158 cases.

Rivers State leads in the South-South with 631 infections while Borno still leads in the North East with 445 cases.

In the South East, Abia State has the highest number of cases with infections rising to 173.