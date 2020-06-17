Nigeria’s COVID-19 Spread Worsens As NCDC Records 587 New Cases

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 587 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the nation’s total infections towards the 18,000 mark.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet stated that the country has now confirmed at least 17,735 cases of the novel coronavirus with 469 deaths and 5,967 recovered patients.

Nigeria is currently in the second phase of easing its lockdown restrictions, with worship centres expected to restart in certain states.

READ ALSO: Share Knowledge From Research, Science To Fight Coronavirus – Buhari