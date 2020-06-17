Victor Giadom Takes Over As APC’s Acting Nat’l Chairman

The Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, has taken over as the party’s Acting National Chairman.

This development followed an Appeal Court ruling which upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman.

READ ALSO: Acting APC Chairman, Giadom Cancells Edo Governorship Screening

While addressing a news conference at the headquarters of the party in Abuja, on Monday, Giadom said the decision of the screening committee on the Edo Governorship primary is thus cancelled.

He called on all aspirants to report for a fresh screening between today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday).

According to him, it is against the law of natural justice for the suspended chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to have presided over the screening exercise in the Edo Governorship primary when he is an interested party.