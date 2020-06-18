How Nigeria Can Limit COVID-19 Death Rate – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has explained how Nigeria can reduce the death rate as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Addressing reporters on Thursday in Abuja, he urged Nigerians to see the increase in the number of confirmed cases as a warning that fatalities would increase too.

Ehanire, who spoke at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, however, said there was no cause for alarm as certain measures could be taken to control the death toll.

He noted that a majority of fatalities recorded were over 50 years and those with pre-existing ailments such as diabetes, cancer, and hypertension, among others.

The minister urged the people to specially protect those who fall in such groups, adding that they should be encouraged to stay at home to limit them from getting exposed to COVID-19.

He stressed the need for them to wear face masks once outside their houses, or when inside the house with persons who may have been exposed.

According to Ehanire, such categories of people must observe all other non-pharmaceutical advisories, including frequent hand washing, social distancing, respiratory hygiene, and use of sanitiser among others.

He urged them to avoid going to market, worship centres, and places where there can be a crowd.

The minister advised all persons in the vulnerable group who tested positive to immediately go to a treatment centre, in their own interest.

He warned that by staying at home, complications could arise easily and suddenly, especially at a time when there would be no immediate help available.

Read the full text of the minister’s remarks at the PTF briefing below: