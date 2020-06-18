Ishaku To Catholic Community: Stop Inciting People Against My Government

Governor Darius Ishaku has asked a Catholic Community in Taraba State to desist from ‘inciting people against his government’.

According to the governor’s statement late on Thursday, a Catholic community under the aegis of National Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, Jalingo Diocesan chapter is criticizing the Taraba State governor for not doing much to nip in the bud the crisis between the Tivs and Jukuns in the state.

At a press briefing held in Jalingo, the Catholic Church is said to told newsmen that armed banditry, rape, unwary destruction of lives, and property, has become the new normal for the people of Taraba.

The Catholic church stressed that human lives have become so cheap that it takes no second thought to be wasted, just as they call for a more consolidated approach by the state government in ending the feud.

READ ALSO: Security: Excuses Will No Longer Be Tolerated, Buhari Tells Service Chiefs

They also sort to know rhetorically if the state government is comfortable with the incessant and continuous crisis in the state.

Reacting to their criticism, the state Governor Darius Ishaku warned the Catholic Community to desist from inciting residents of the state against his government.

According to Ishaku, he has together with the Benue state Governor explored all available measures to broker peace between the two warring tribes but all to no avail, yet he is not relenting in his quest.

Ishaku insisted that he is willing to challenge anyone who is trying to make worse what his administration is making frantic efforts to get with peace.

He added that if the catholic community has nothing to offer, they should keep calm, as he is more than ready to get back peace to Taraba state for the growth of the state’s economy.