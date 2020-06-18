JUST IN: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its primary election for the forthcoming governorship poll in Edo State.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

According to him, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP took the decision to postpone the exercise based on the exigencies of party activities.

Ologbondiyan revealed that the primary election, earlier scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has now been shifted to Tuesday next week, June 23.

He urged all governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, party faithful, and PDP supporters in Edo State to take note of the new date for the exercise.

READ ALSO: APC Inaugurates Edo Governorship Primary Election, Appeal Committees

The PDP spokesman gave an assurance that the party would conduct its activities in line with the COVID-19 guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Read the full statement below: