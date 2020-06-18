Advertisement

President Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs

Channels Television  
Updated June 18, 2020
A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari at a meeting with the service chiefs in Abuja on May 14, 2020.

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently in a meeting with the service chiefs.

The meeting is ongoing at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The service chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, arrived at the seat of power at about 8:50am and proceeded straight to the Council Chambers.

President Buhari joined the service chiefs about 10 minutes later and the meeting immediately went into a closed session.

More to follow…



