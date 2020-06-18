Three Players, Two Staff Test Positive To COVID-19 In French Side Saint-Etienne

French Ligue 1 side, Saint-Etienne on Thursday said five persons in the club have tested positive for coronavirus.

The club noted this in a statement where it explained that the tests were carried out on Wednesday.

While giving a breakdown of the confirmed coronavirus cases, Saint-Etienne said three of the new virus infections are players while the rest are staff of the club.

“The tests carried out on Wednesday revealed five positive cases of coronavirus, including three amongst the playing staff,” the club said.

🔴 Les tests de dépistage sérologiques et PCR menés avant la reprise des activités du groupe professionnel, hier mercredi, font apparaître 5 cas positifs au COVID-19, dont 3 parmi l’effectif professionnel. Lire le communiqué complet 👇 — AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) June 18, 2020



According to the team, thirty-three players and 21 staff were tested when they arrived for pre-season training on Wednesday, saying that 38 more administrative staff were tested on Thursday.

Saint-Etienne said those who tested positive to COVID-19 in the club are now in isolation at home and are supported by the team’s medical staff.

“They will undergo additional examinations within 24 hours as stipulated in the protocol,” the French side explained.

The club added that the screening “demonstrates that the people who tested positive had contracted the virus during the confinement period when they were not in contact with each other.”

The statement further said the “training of the professional group will continue normally this Friday according to the defined health framework.”

Claude Puel’s side assured that the club will continue to take the health of players seriously, saying that “AS Saint-Étienne has taken the strictest measures to allow the professional group to prepare safely.”