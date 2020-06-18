Advertisement

Trump Slams ‘Horrible’ Rulings After Supreme Court Immigration Defeat

Channels Television  
Updated June 18, 2020
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 25, 2020 US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in New Delhi. US President Donald Trump announced a news conference from the White House on the coronavirus epidemic February 26, 2020, with experts warning they expect it to spread in the United States. Mandel NGAN / AFP

President Donald Trump fired an extraordinary broadside Thursday at the US Supreme Court’s “horrible & politically charged” decisions after it ruled against his bid to scrap protections for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants.

In two tweets, Trump branded the nation’s highest court biased against conservatives, saying their decisions were “shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans.”

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” Trump asked.



More on World News

India Lifts Export Ban On Hydroxychloroquine

German Claim Of Russian Contract Killing ‘Unfounded’ – Ambassador

Ten Killed In Attacks In DR Congo’s Volatile East

Facebook Pulls Trump Ads Over Nazi Symbol

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV