350 Stranded Nigerians Return From UAE, Pakistan

The Federal Government has evacuated 300 stranded Nigerians from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This was confirmed on Friday by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via Twitter.

According to the commission, the Nigerians were on-board Emirates Airlines plane.

NIDCOM noted that the repatriated citizens would embark on the 14-day self-isolation period to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

“300 Stranded Nigerians in UAE landed in Abuja, Nigeria today, Friday 19th June 2020 via Emirates Airlines.

“All Evacuees are to go on Compulsory 14 days SELF ISOLATION according to the new Protocol by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19,” it said.

READ ALSO: Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Joins PDP

Meanwhile, another set of 50 stranded Nigerians have returned to the country from Pakistan.

The Pakistan returnees who were onboard the Tarco Air arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja about 0145HRS.

#COVIDー19:

EVACUATION UPDATE 300 Stranded Nigerians in UAE landed in Abuja, Nigeria today, Friday 19th June 2020 via @emirates. All Evacuees are to go on Compulsory 14 days SELF ISOLATION according to the new Protocol by the Presidential Task Force on #Covid_19 @DigiCommsNG pic.twitter.com/3a7Mf9y2av — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) June 19, 2020