NAF Destroys Boko Haram Command Centre, Kills Terrorists In Sambisa

The military says it has destroyed a Tactical Command Centre of the Boko Haram terrorist group and killed some of their fighters at Yuwe in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

Major General John Enenche, the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the feat was recorded by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, in continuation of the air interdiction missions being conducted under the subsidiary Operation Long Reach to unhinge the leadership of the insurgents in the North East

According to the military spokesman, the operation was executed on Wednesday after a series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions observed the significant presence of insurgents in the settlement.

He added that the ISR missions established that a prominent compound with solar panel-mounted rooftop and a large tree in the middle with a nearby flag-mounted sentry post was being used by the terrorists to coordinate their operations in the area.

The statement read, “Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets dispatched by the ATF to take out the command centre took turns in attacking the location scoring accurate hits, leading to the destruction of the centre and surrounding structures, as well as the neutralisation of several fighters.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication and professionalism.

“The Defence Headquarters equally urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country.”