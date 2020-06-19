Secondus Charges Obaseki To See Journey To PDP As ‘An Act Of God’

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has charged the Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki to see his entry into the PDP as an act of God and wants that to guide his attitude in the party.

Prince Secondus told the Governor that he would soon realize that he did not make a mistake in his decision as the PDP is a party of “responsible people who respect and appreciate intellect and work by the rules and constitution of the party.

“There is nothing to be arrogant about power for anyone who knows God and here in PDP we are guided by this fact,” he said in a statement signed by his SA on Media, Ike Abony on Friday.

The National Chairman who received the new member at the National Working Committee meeting at the party’s legacy House campaign office in Maitama Abuja, announced to him that before his arrival they deliberated and approved his application for a waiver for him and his deputy.

Secondus noted that as a party that is guided by rules, the application came from his ward in Edo State and was recommended and endorsed by the other organs of the party in the state.

With the waiver, Obaseki and his deputy can vote and be voted for in the party.

In his remarks after receiving the waiver, Governor Obaseki thanked God for providing him the opportunity of today saying that he is happy to have made the decision.

“From what I saw in Benin City today after I joined this party, the increased goodwill, the excitement of the people from all works of life from their balcony, I told myself no wonder…?

He said that since he made his contact with the party he has realized the difference, he met true democrats with positive disposition and cohesion who listen and try to understand you.

“What I have seen here is a far cry from the confusion and commotion from the other side and left me to wonder why I didn’t have this opportunity before now.

“When I met the National Chairman Prince Secondus, I was shocked at his humility and unassuming dispositions, how he told me he would consult because the decision will come from my people not him but where I am coming from the other side it wasn’t so”.

Governor Obaseki assured the PDP leaders of his full cooperation, saying “I am coming with freshness, I am going to lead a campaign at all levels to enhance the membership of this party in the state”.

Speaking further, the governor told the party leaders that the challenge ahead for the country is worrisome especially with the ravaging coronavirus that has disrupted the socio-political and economic life of the world.

He, however, assured them of his readiness to tackle the challenges head-on.

“The road ahead is not going to be easy with the obvious fall in oil revenue which our economy depend on but I want to assure you that with me you have an equipped person with the energy.

Obaseki had earlier today joined the PDP in his ward in Benin City and visited the PDP state secretariat, before coming to Abuja to meet with the nwc to collect his waiver.